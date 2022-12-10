Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $344.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

