Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

