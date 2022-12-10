Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

