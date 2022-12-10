Wolfe Research Upgrades DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to “Outperform”

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.69.

DTE opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.73. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 23.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

