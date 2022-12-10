Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,165.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,046.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after buying an additional 488,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,762.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,101,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $329,364,000 after buying an additional 2,934,589 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 69,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a market cap of $908.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $175.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.