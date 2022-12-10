Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,165.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,046.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,645,000 after buying an additional 488,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,762.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,101,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $329,364,000 after buying an additional 2,934,589 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 69,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a market cap of $908.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $175.93.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
