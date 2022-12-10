Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Yext were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Yext by 50.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Yext Price Performance

YEXT stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.73%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie Richardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,409 shares in the company, valued at $499,037.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

