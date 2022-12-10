Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 15%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) rose 15% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 53,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,353,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Zhihu Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
