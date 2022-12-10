Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 15%

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) rose 15% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 53,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,353,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Institutional Trading of Zhihu

About Zhihu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 34.2% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,661,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,087 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 5,608.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,235,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zhihu by 239.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,204 shares during the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.