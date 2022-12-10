Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 779 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chewy by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -311.76 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $61.47.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

