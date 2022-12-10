Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

