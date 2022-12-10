Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires Shares of 22,907 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.