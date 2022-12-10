Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 80,539 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,539 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Enel Chile by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enel Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Enel Chile by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 623,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 299,709 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enel Chile by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,241,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 243,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.19 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

