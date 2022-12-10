Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Clearfield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.32. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $134.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67.

CLFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

