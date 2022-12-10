Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,777 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 178.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 458.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 87,416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $42,169,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,849 shares of company stock worth $170,426. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSR Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.19 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. Analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

SSR Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

