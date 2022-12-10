Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

UBSI opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.