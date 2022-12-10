Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,631,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 804,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,493,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.57.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

