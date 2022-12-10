Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,929,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,503,000 after acquiring an additional 596,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

