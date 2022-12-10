Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in AutoNation by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AutoNation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.03. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,817,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,657 shares of company stock worth $65,087,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

