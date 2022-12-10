Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 38.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 6,951.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 0.8 %

Hexcel stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.