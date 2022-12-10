Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $532,000 Stock Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crane were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 624.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 65,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CR. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

