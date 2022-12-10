Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $532,000 Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Premier were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINC. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,838,000 after buying an additional 825,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Premier by 1,377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after purchasing an additional 206,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Price Performance

PINC stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.