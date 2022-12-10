Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $545,000 Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 85,598 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $539,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -104.64 and a beta of 1.75. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

