Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $551,000 Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $153.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -98.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $251.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.00 and its 200-day moving average is $162.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

