Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 95.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 84,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HE opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Several research firms have commented on HE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

