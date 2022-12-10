Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $561,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,486,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,969,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 111,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,846 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.69.

Shares of AMG opened at $154.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $171.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.67.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

