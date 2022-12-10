Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $566,000 Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.09.

Shares of SKX opened at $42.25 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

