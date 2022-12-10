Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $584,000 Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after buying an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 17.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,318,000 after acquiring an additional 378,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 4,381.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,577,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE SWX opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.