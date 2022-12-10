Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $596,000 Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

