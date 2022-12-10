Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $610,000 Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 200.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 187.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
NYSE LAC opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
