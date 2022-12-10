Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $616,000 Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $75,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,411,000 after buying an additional 525,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $65,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Further Reading

