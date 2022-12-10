Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $47,505,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Lyft by 85,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 710,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 710,099 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lyft Trading Up 2.9 %
Lyft stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
