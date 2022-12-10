Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,808 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth approximately $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after buying an additional 1,249,383 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $47,505,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Lyft by 85,143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 710,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after buying an additional 710,099 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Up 2.9 %

Lyft stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyft Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lyft from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.