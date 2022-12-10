Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 322,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 124,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 156,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 309,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $85.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

