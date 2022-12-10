Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Bank OZK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Bank OZK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank OZK by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

