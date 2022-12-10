Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,703,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,586,000 after buying an additional 388,206 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 469,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after buying an additional 229,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after acquiring an additional 217,232 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

