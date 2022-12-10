Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,934,589 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,762.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,101,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,934,589 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $329,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 69,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,746.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 135,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 127,939 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,011.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,702,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $605,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,676 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,710.5% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,091.0% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 57,502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %
Amazon.com stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a market cap of $908.87 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $175.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
