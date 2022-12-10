Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.