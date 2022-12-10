Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,002 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 474.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 397,471 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

