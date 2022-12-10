Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,015 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 46.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,017,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LHCG opened at $164.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37, a PEG ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $169.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

