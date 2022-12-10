Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,033 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

