Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,155 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 86.9% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 54,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $116.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

