Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 115,606 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,606 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 9,311.8% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.