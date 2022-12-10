Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,476 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 129.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 334.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.