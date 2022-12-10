Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,495 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,471,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $1,155,388.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $369,174.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,471,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $131.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.01. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $146.81.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

