Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,541 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.41.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

