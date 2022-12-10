Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 20,879 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,879 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in California Resources were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

California Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

California Resources Increases Dividend

CRC opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

