Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 21,831 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,831 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 108.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after acquiring an additional 837,572 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 90.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,633,000 after acquiring an additional 570,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after acquiring an additional 325,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNVR stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

