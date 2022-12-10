Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,441 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

