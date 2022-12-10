Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,593 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medpace by 82.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 73,633 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Medpace by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Medpace by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 62,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,893,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 433,211 shares of company stock valued at $68,405,926. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $205.77 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.94 and a twelve month high of $235.72. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.45 and its 200 day moving average is $169.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

