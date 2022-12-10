Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 312 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 402.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 104.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $7,019,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 37.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,624 shares of company stock valued at $920,394 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $216.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -263.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.60. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.