Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,730 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,214,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,495,000 after purchasing an additional 132,069 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

UE stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

