Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,243 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 958,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 853,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,683,000 after purchasing an additional 768,226 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,102,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 744,829 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

